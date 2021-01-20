LEAGUE CITY
County and local health officials hope a soon-to-be-established public vaccination site in League City will be able to inoculate up to 5,000 people a day against the COVID-19 virus.
But in the short term, the site probably will provide vaccines to about 5,000 people a week, officials said.
Galveston County officials on Wednesday released more details about plans for a drive-through vaccination hub at Walter Hall Park, which they hope to open as soon as Saturday.
Officials also are trying to manage expectations about how many vaccinations will be available at the site in coming weeks.
“We don’t get to dictate the upstream supply,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said. “We only receive what we receive and provide the logistics and the support to provide the site.”
The number of vaccines provided through the site will continue to be limited by the number of doses that the state sends to facilities in the county.
The University of Texas Medical Branch has agreed to share some of its vaccine allocations with the county, said Dr. Janak Patel, the medical branch’s director of infection control and health care epidemiology.
“Our goal, together with our community partners, is to provide vaccines to everyone,” Patel said. “UTMB will continue to obviously provide vaccine through our own clinics, but we’ll also provide vaccines to our community partners to anyone who qualifies.”
The agreement means some of the 6,000 people whose vaccination appointments made through the medical branch were canceled last week will have to wait “two or three” more weeks to be rescheduled, Patel said.
Officials expect to receive regular shipments of vaccines in coming weeks because the medical branch and the health district have been designated vaccine hubs by the state. The designation didn’t come with a promise of a certain number of vaccine doses, however.
Walter Hall Park is on the northern border of the county. It was chosen because of its size and ease of access, because it’s owned by the county and because COVID-19 cases are rising faster in League City than any other community in the county, officials said.
“We reviewed about six different locations,” Henry said. “Overall, this one had the most strengths. We can control it 100 percent from start to finish.”
Since Nov. 1, the number of COVID-19 cases identified in League City has more than doubled.
Between March and October, there had been 3,473 cases of COVID-19 identified in League City residents.
As of Wednesday, there had been 7,478 cases identified, an increase of 4,005 cases in less than three months.
More public vaccination hubs might be opened in the future, officials said. Sites at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock and at the Port of Galveston are being considered, officials said.
Officials hope to begin scheduling appointments at the vaccination site this week, possibly beginning today , but details about the system weren’t available Wednesday afternoon.
Officials expect that when the system goes live, appointments will fill up quickly.
As of Wednesday, 18,532 in Galveston County had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccinations and 3,555 people had been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
