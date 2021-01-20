Galveston County Vaccination FAQs

Who currently qualifies to receive a vaccine?

Under state guidelines, vaccines are available to healthcare workers, people who are 65 years old or older or have pre-existing health conditions that make them susceptible to serious cases of COVID-19. A more complete list of eligible people can be found at dshs.texas.gov.

Where can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination in Galveston County?

There is no public sign-up number for COVID vaccinations in Galveston County. People are advised to call their primary care provider or pharmacy and ask if they are keeping a waiting list for COVID vaccinations.