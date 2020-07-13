CRYSTAL BEACH
A Houston woman was arrested on Bolivar Peninsula on Saturday after she allegedly struck a mother and two children with a car and then ran from police, authorities said.
Toshika Jones, 21, of Houston, was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of accident involving injury and one count of evading arrest, police said.
Deputies were called to O'Neal Road about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, after a black car struck a woman and two children as it was heading to the beach, according to a police complaint.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said the three people suffered minor injuries from the accident.
Before deputies arrived at the street, the car turned around and headed back to Highway 87, according to the complaint. The car did not stop when deputies attempted to pull it over and reached speeds of up to 110 mph as it drove away from police, according the complaint. The car ultimately crashed in a neighborhood near Port Bolivar, a small community at the west end of the peninsula, not far from the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry, according to the complaint.
After crashing, the woman driving the car attempted to flee on foot by wading into the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, according to the complaint. Deputies eventually convinced the woman to leave the water and return to land, according to the complaint.
Jones also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the police complaint. Deputies reported finding a bottle of promethazine with codeine in a fanny pack Jones was wearing, according to the complaint.
Jones was held on $250,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
