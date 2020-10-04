Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Marine One helicopter after he tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

It was announced last week that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The Question of the Week is: Does President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19 in any way change your feelings about the pandemic?

• Yes, I take it more seriously now.

• No, I still think it's exaggerated.

• No, it just reinforces to me how serious it is.

Vote now, and look for the responses in the print edition of The Daily News on Oct. 13.

Want to do more than click a box? Or choose more than one response?

Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 100 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.

