GALVESTON — The 12th Night of Christmas event at Galveston’s Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, has been canceled this year as a public health precaution, organizers said.
“We're disappointed but committed to the health of our visitors, staff and community,” said Betty Massey, executive director of the Mary Moody Northen Endowment, which restored and operates the 125-year-old mansion as a house museum.
“We discussed many different ways to hold the event safely, but they all presented at least some risk of spreading COVID-19. We want to do the right thing for Galveston, so we can all celebrate together another time.”
The event is one of many canceled around Galveston County and the nation, including Dickens on The Strand, the Lone Star Rally and much of Mardi Gras.
The 12th Night of Christmas is Jan. 6, the traditional date for partaking in one last holiday celebration each year. Moody Mansion has invited guests to a free open house, refreshments and holiday music on that evening for the past dozen years.
After 12th Night, the festive yuletide décor that has been in place since Thanksgiving is removed and stored for next Christmas.
“People still have time to see this year’s decorations,” Massey said. “We will leave them up through Jan. 3, and we will remain open for tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week until then.”
For more information, visit www.moodymansion.org.
— From staff reports
