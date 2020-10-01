GALVESTON

The Galveston County Health District on Wednesday announced 18 local cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases identified in the county is 11,715, of which 1,021 cases still are considered active, according to the health district.

There were 41 new recoveries reported Wednesday, bringing that total to 10,508.

The health district also announced one new COVID-19-related death.

A man in his 60s died Sept. 26, according to the health district. He had preexisting medical conditions.

To date, 145 people in Galveston County have died after being diagnosed with the virus, according to the health district.

Sixty-seven people were in the hospital with the virus as of Wednesday, according to the health district.

As of Wednesday, there were 345 active cases of COVID-19 in League City, 195 in Texas City and 133 in Galveston.

