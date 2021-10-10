The normally white gazebo in League Park was painted purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The project was an effort between the city, CertaPro Painters of League City and Bay Area Turning Point, a nonprofit domestic violence organization. The nonprofit launched an October campaign called Paint the Town Purple to raise awareness about domestic violence and the services offered by the organization, Operations Director Sybil Winters-Little said.
"That is the whole point of us doing these activities," she said. "We want to make sure that everyone understands and knows that domestic violence is a concern in our community."
The painting began Oct. 4. Both the labor and the paint were donated by CertaPro Painters, Winters-Little said.
Domestic violence is an ongoing problem in the community, Winters-Little said. One in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience some form of domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
"What we do know historically is that domestic violence does not have a certain person or perspective," Winters-Little said. "It impacts everyone."
The gazebo will be the site of a domestic violence candlelight vigil 7 p.m. Oct. 13 hosted by the League City Police Department. The department also will be collecting personal hygiene items and money for the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston.
Bay Area Turning Point has several events planned throughout October, including a gala that was held Saturday celebrating the group's 30th anniversary and a walk on Oct. 23. The 5K walk will be held in honor of Savannah Paschal, a La Marque woman who was fatally shot in October 2020. Her husband, Trent Paschal, was charged in her death.
The gazebo will remain purple through October.
This isn’t the first time the gazebo has been painted. In October 2019, it was painted pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Anyone experiencing domestic violence can contact Bay Area Turning Point on social media or call the 24-hour crisis line at 281-286-2525. In an emergency, dial 911 when it's safe to do so.
