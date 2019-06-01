HITCHCOCK
Police officers are searching for a boy described as autistic who went missing overnight.
Brandon Fotta, 11, was last seen asleep on his family’s sofa at home in 300 block of Mimosa Drive, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
When Fotta’s father checked at about 6 a.m. Saturday, the boy was missing and the gate to the yard was open. Fotta was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a grey t-shirt and black Nike shoes.
Fotta is non-verbal and autistic with a deep fascination with water, Smith said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and Equusearch are conducting water searches in the canals nearby Fotta’s house. The Hitchcock Fire Department and Santa Fe Fire Department are aiding the Hitchcock police in a search as well.
Anyone with information on Fotta’s whereabouts can call Hitchcock police at 409-986-5559.
