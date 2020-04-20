GALVESTON
For the first time since island leaders more than a month ago rolled out the city’s first closure orders, shutting down bars and limiting restaurants in response to coronavirus, they have crafted a tentative plan for partially reopening an economy heavily dependent on tourism. And those plans call for everything from mandating masks in public places to a ban on dancing at bars and nightclubs.
The draft, published on the city’s website Monday, comes a week after local health officials said Galveston County had successfully “flattened the curve” — slowing the virus’ spread so fewer people need to seek treatment at any given time — while still warning people need to continue social distancing.
The city council during its virtual meeting Thursday will publicly review the plan, which outlines limited options for hotels, restaurants, fishing piers and beaches, among other businesses and places.
The proposed changes allow restaurant dining rooms, closed since March 17, to reopen while maintaining strict 6 feet of distance between dining parties, according to the draft.
The proposed plan also requires anyone at least 10 years old to wear a mask covering their nose and face when in a public place where it’s difficult to keep 6 feet from people, such as a grocery store, according to the plan.
Bars and clubs under the draft proposal would be allowed to reopen if patrons remain 6 feet apart at all times and the bars don’t allow dancing or other activities that defy social distancing, according to the draft.
The draft orders didn’t come with a timeline, but it makes sense to wait until after April 30, when the state’s orders closing non-essential businesses expire, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
The city had input from officials as the University of Texas Medical Branch and from the Galveston County Health District when it drafted the plan, Yarbrough said.
The plan also opens hotels, short-term rentals and bed-and-breakfast venues.
The market is likely to limit demand for hotels and short-term rentals because people will be nervous about traveling and there aren’t any tourist attractions open in Galveston, Yarbrough said.
Although Yarbrough hasn’t been getting pressure from business owners to reopen Galveston’s economy, he has gotten numerous calls and emails from residents who want him to reopen the beach, he said.
REOPENING THE BEACHES — SLOWLY
The draft plan reopens the beach — partly.
The draft proposes opening beaches between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday to deter tourists from flocking to Galveston. The beaches would remain closed Saturday and Sunday and no one would be allowed to sit, lay or do any other stationary activity on the beach.
The city closed the beaches March 29, largely to dissuade tourists, especially those from Harris County, from traveling to the island.
Opening beaches up entirely would be an invitation for visitors to head to the island, Yarbrough said.
“That’s why you see a fairly conservative opening of the beaches on the front end,” Yarbrough said.
Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, last week said restrictions had been successful in flattening the curve, meaning there had not been a spike in the number of cases. Still, people need to practice social distancing and likely will need to for months, Keiser said last week.
The draft also allows RV parks and commercial fishing piers to reopen, adhering to 6-foot social distancing, and allows golf courses to operate if players space themselves out and don’t share carts.
Non-essential retail stores can reopen for curbside and delivery as allowed under state rules.
When the plan goes into effect the city will review it every 14 days, which is the incubation period for coronavirus, Yarbrough said.
The city is still keeping large attractions such as Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Moody Gardens and movie theaters closed until June 1, officials said.
The city still is seeking input on reopening gyms, on personal services such as hairdressers and on orders governing the operation of nursing homes, according to the plan.
