Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch are teaming up with global health care giant Novartis Pharmaceutical Co. to combat emerging pandemic threats, the university said.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases awarded the partnership, the UTMB-Novartis Alliance for Pandemic Preparedness, a $56 million grant to establish one of nine Antiviral Drug Discovery Centers for Pathogens of Pandemic Concern, according to the medical branch.
The center will operate in Galveston and be led by principal investigator Dr. Pei-Yong Shi, a renowned virologist who has been researching coronavirus and other pathogens at the medical branch since 2016.
The medical branch team worked with counterparts at Novartis to jointly write the grant proposal, which identified three viruses that would be targeted through their research — SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID 19, Flavivirus, which are viruses most commonly transmitted through mosquitoes and Henipaviruses, normally carried by bats and can be deadly in humans, Shi said.
The medical branch operates one of the only facilities in the world capable of safely conducting research on viruses of these types, Shi said.
“This research is so important to the global community, not just to Galveston, and there are so many global benefits,” Shi said.
“We are able to develop unique, proprietary technologies that can be utilized more quickly in patient trials. This was really the perfect opportunity to combine the strength of both institutions.”
Before joining the medical branch, Shi spent eight years on the team at Novartis but made the jump to the academic world after seeing a profound need for more pandemic research, he said.
Dr. Thierry Diagana, Head of the Institute for Tropical Diseases at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, echoed Shi’s enthusiasm about the joint research endeavor in a recent social media post.
“So excited to be embarking on this so vital work,” Diagana wrote. “I am so very glad to be partnering with Pei-Yong Shi, a long time friend and world-leading virologist.”
The grant is part of a two-part, five-year program aimed at researching pandemic drug development and manufacturing fast-acting therapeutics for patients around the world.
As a global leader in research of this type, the medical branch will receive the initial $56 million to cover the first three years.
Based on its progress during the initial phase, the medical branch could be eligible for additional grant funding to continue research for the final two years of the program, officials said.
As part of the ramp-up to meet the research demands, there are likely to be some new faces on the research team.
“We will need to move some talent to Galveston,” Shi said. “This is an opportunity for their research to have an important global impact.”
Shi, who was named Daily News Citizen of the Year this week, is the John Sealy Distinguished Chair in Innovations in Molecular Biology at University of Texas Medical Branch, where he researches RNA viruses and works to discover new drugs and vaccines.
“I am so grateful to the Galveston community for its support over the past several years,” he said. “We will keep up the good work.”
Shi and his team, in conjunction with the team at Novartis, plan to begin their work on these new drug possibilities immediately, he said.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases awarded a total of $577 million to fund the nine centers.
The others are at the Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California; The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California; Emory University and Georgia State University, Atlanta; Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, New Jersey; University of California, San Francisco; and Sloan Kettering Institute and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City.
