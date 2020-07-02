GALVESTON COUNTY
Shut down for a second time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, frustration is brewing for local craft beer makers.
Galveston County’s brewery owners say they took every sanitation and social distancing precaution ordered by the state when they were allowed to reopen their taprooms last month. Nonetheless, their facilities were made off limits to the public once more when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered all bars closed.
“When you make a blanket order that covers all bars, you’re lumping all the different types of bars together,” said Theresa Hutchings, who with husband Brett Bray owns the Fetching Lab Brewery, 221 6th St. N. in Texas City. “Breweries and wineries have some of the cleanest environments and have led the industry in being able to provide a safe place to have a beer.”
The cleanliness of their facilities was a top priority for craft brewery owners even before the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mark Del’Osso, owner of Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston.
“Breweries know sanitation,” Del’Osso said. “We spend our lives disinfecting and sanitizing vessels, liquids and things to keep bacteria and spores out. Brewers have a running joke that we’re glorified janitors because we clean so much.”
So, brewery owners feel it’s unfair to paint them with the same broad brush as, for example, a crowded night club.
“We’re not all the same,” Hutchings said. “There are bars that have full kitchens that could act as a restaurant, but there’s no contingency for them. There are craft beer places that have a relaxed environment that are not contributing to the spread and have great sanitary procedures. And then there are those throwing caution into the wind and packing in as many people as possible.”
The state should have taken a more nuanced approach to the closures, for example, taking into consideration an exemption for breweries and bars that have the outdoor space to be able to serve customers while maintaining social distancing, Del’Osso said.
“It’s safe to say breweries being closed became collateral damage to some smaller bars and night clubs,” Del’Osso said. “Since we’ve been reopened, the inside part of our taproom has been completely closed for on-site consumption, and everybody has gone outside to our yard area. We were a much safer environment than any indoor space.”
Adding to brewery owners’ dismay was the short notice of Abbott’s order. At about 9 a.m. Friday, Abbott said bars must close by noon. Even if breweries are allowed to reopen, Friday’s events make them feel like they have no control over the situation, Bray said.
“Had I not turned on the news that morning before going into the taproom, we would have been operating as usual and not even known,” Hutchings said. “Three hours is not enough time to get information out.”
‘DEFINITELY FINANCIALLY SCARY’
Brewers are allowed to offer to-go drinks curbside and they are crafting new products to try to survive the second shutdown, but taprooms, which are again indefinitely closed, are the lifeblood of a small craft brewery’s business, Del’Osso said.
“We really can only survive and thrive on direct sales to customers — both the beer to-go and the on-site, especially,” Del’Osso said. “Our taproom is also our outlet for them to see what we can do that’s unique. We have four beers in a grocery store, and a lot of breweries have no beers in a grocery store, but yet we have 14 beers on tap. Closing taprooms really cuts off a vital artery to our survivability.”
Wholesaling beer to bars and restaurants is another revenue stream drying up for small craft breweries. Another worry is that events designed to help breweries recover from the first shutdown are now going to be canceled during this second shutdown. Brewers also will be unable to reap the earning potential that would have come during a major holiday weekend — Fourth of July.
“We don’t even have those opportunities to make up for those losses that we’ve seen from the first go-around, and here we are now in the second,” Hutchings said. “It’s definitely financially scary. I think we’re going to be OK, as long as this isn’t an extended thing, but if this extends into fall and keeps on going, we’ve actually had those conversations on when the lease is up, what do we do?”
Today marks National Independent Beer Run Day, a Brewery Association-designated day encouraging patronage of small and independent breweries. Although local brewers have enjoyed support from the community while shut down, there also is a growing concern about how much longer their customers can themselves afford to continue that support, Hutchings said.
“When the shutdown first occurred, we were very blessed by the response of the community around us,” Bray said. “We were actually doing very well — not as well as we were doing beforehand, but better than we were anticipating. I can tell you, it’s not like the last shutdown. The last shutdown, we had a lot of people responding. This time, they were kind of like surprised and unsure what to do.”
