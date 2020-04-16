LEAGUE CITY
A newly formed emergency task force plans to cast a wide net in its effort to assist small-business owners and individuals hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The idea is to help as many people in the community as possible,” Scott Livingston, League City’s economic development director and a member of the task force, said. “So, we’re talking about citizens, we’re talking about business, we’re talking about anybody and everybody who’s a stakeholder in the community.”
League City Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Dewan Clayborn, one of nine task force members, compared the effort to steps the chamber took to assist restaurant owners — such as coming up with ways for restaurants to serve customers — after social distancing restrictions were put into place but on a much larger scale to include all struggling businesses and residents.
“This task force is actually taking it to the next level and doing this for all the industries that serve our community,” Clayborn said.
One of the stated goals of the task force is to create a centralized internet database of all the resources available during the coronavirus pandemic. These resources would cover mental and physical health, financial assistance, employment information and assistance to businesses and residents.
“As a chamber, we want to be the forefront resource, but we have to realize that we only have 600 members and League City is a city with 115,000 people," Clayborn said. "So, combining the chamber and the city together to direct everyone to one page, one resource and, hopefully, making it as simplified as possible seems to be the most strategic thing to do.”
Another goal of the group will be to develop a localized recovery plan that would supplement the state’s phased approach to re-opening businesses. This would include figuring out ways to support businesses and individuals when the crisis begins to end, coming up with events and activities that can provide a boost to the local economy and taking lessons from the whole situation and putting them into future practice.
Keys to economic recovery include remaining cautious health-wise and having faith in the guidance coming from leadership on the local, county, state and national levels, Livingston said.
“It’s a lot about consumer confidence,” Livingston said.
League City business owner Julie Alvear said she was encouraged to hear about the task force. Alvear opened a day spa for young girls in late December and said her business, called Sprinkles in Pink Party Place, had just started to gain traction before having to close.
Alvear said she has looked into small business loans and is leaning on online businesses, such as a children’s clothing boutique, to get her business through its coronavirus closure.
“In March, it was starting to get really good, but mid-March, I had to close,” Alvear said. “I’m trying to keep going to support Sprinkles in Pink.”
The task force, proposed by Councilman Hank Dugie, and its nominated members were approved by an 8-0 vote of the League City Council on Tuesday. The task force plans to have its first virtual meeting either Tuesday or Thursday of next week, Clayborn said.
“The reason you do a task force is because they’re going to think of things that you never would,” Dugie said. “I think that we have a talented group.”
