LEAGUE CITY
The city will hold its first ever White Linen Night Art Crawl on Saturday.
The event is in conjunction with the city’s 60th anniversary celebration but also is intended to kickoff efforts to raise artistic and cultural awareness in the city, said Sarah Osborne, executive director of communications.
What began as a simple idea to promote 30 to 40 artists as part of the city’s arts initiative has flourished into an event that will showcase 120 artists, as well as featuring musical and theatrical performances and an assortment of vendors selling a variety of food and beverages.
“We put the word out in April and May that we were looking for artists,” Osborne said. “The Keep League City Beautiful Committee reviewed all the artists entries and served as the advisory committee for this event.”
While new to League City, the white linen night concept is a historical one that started in New Orleans in the 1800s, Osborne said. In the past, friends and neighbors would gather in the evenings to avoid the stifling heat of the day. These gatherings were a means of fellowship among community members and would often feature food, drink and music.
Naturally, their inclination was to wear the coolest of all possible clothing, which was white linen. As tradition grew around these white linen events, white linen nights became common in communities around New Orleans.
Today, in addition to New Orleans, white linen nights are held in Atlanta, Houston and other cities across the southern United States, and have become cultural events featuring art and music, Osborne said.
Classic car fans will have plenty to enjoy at the event on Saturday as well. About 30 classic cars dating back as far as 1920s will be on display. The work that goes into restoring these automobiles should be recognized and when they are restored these cars become works of art themselves, Osborne said.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to see live art demonstrations from local artists who will be working there. Wood sculptor Jimmy Phillips will be putting the finishing touches on a piece he’s creating from a 7-foot tree trunk in League Park.
Osborne said that while her vision is for this White Linen Nights event to be the first of many, she won’t make a decision on the future until after this first one is in the books. That decision will depend largely on the turnout Saturday; however, given the number of artists, vendors and entertainers who will be on hand, it seems likely that there will be more events to come.
The art crawl will cover three blocks in the Historic District, anchored by League Park, 512 Second St., in downtown League City. Family friendly festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. and should run until at least 8 p.m.
