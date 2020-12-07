LA MARQUE
A worried father has been searching for his daughter, Mercedes Soliz, 16, since reporting her missing on Nov. 10.
Armando Soliz, a single father of four, said he last saw Mercedes at home at about 5 a.m. on Nov. 2 when he awoke to go to the bathroom. Later, he went to wake her for school and found she was gone, he said.
Armando Soliz said he believes she initially ran away with her boyfriend and was with him until Nov. 20. A Walgreens at 3103 Palmer Highway in Texas City has a video recording of Mercedes and her boyfriend at its ATM on Nov. 10, said Armando Soliz, who didn’t immediately report her missing because he thought she would return home.
“I am worried she was persuaded to leave town,” Soliz said. “With the current times of sex-trafficking and COVID, it’s really concerning.”
Armando Soliz said Mercedes’ boyfriend told La Marque police he has not seen Mercedes in days. La Marque police could not be reached for comment.
Mercedes is known to be rebellious and could be hiding, Armando Soliz said. He already has checked at his relatives’ homes. He hasn’t been able to contact her because she left her cell phone.
Armando Soliz said he also plans to check La Marque hotels because Mercedes could be working and sleeping at one.
More than anything, Armando Soliz said he wants Mercedes to return home.
“We’re not mad, we just want her to come back.” Soliz said. “Please come home.”
For any new information regarding Mercedes Soliz, contact the La Marque Police Department at 409-938-9269 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
