While school districts and restaurants across the nation close in response to the growing number of coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases, the county tax assessor’s office had no plans as of Saturday to delay quarterly property tax payments, Tax Assessor Cheryl Johnson said.
And the protest process also won’t be delayed unless the governor acts, Johnson said.
“A recession could have an impact on the market, but that would not be measurable until the 2021 tax year,” she said.
But a disaster declaration could ease up review standards or disaster reappraisal, Johnson said.
Nationwide, more than 15,219 people had been diagnosed with the virus as of Friday afternoon, up from 10,442 Thursday, and more than 200 people had died, according to the most recent numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And 11 people had tested positive in the county, officials said.
