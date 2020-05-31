The death toll from COVID-19 in Galveston County remained at 37 people Sunday, and the Galveston County Health District reported 10 new positive cases. 

As of Sunday, 817 people in Galveston County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 471 have recovered, according to the health district.

To date, 30,513 county residents have been tested, accounting for nearly 9 percent of the county’s population, officials said.

Coastal Health & Wellness clinics are offering testing for the uninsured.

For information, call 409-938-7221.

For additional testing options in Galveston County, visit www.gchd.org/testing.

— Angela Wilson

