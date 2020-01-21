GALVESTON
Police and animal control officers in Galveston are still searching for Lilly, a capuchin monkey that escaped an East End home on Monday evening.
A Houston TV station on Tuesday morning reported that the monkey was found dead in Galveston. The report cited unnamed "family members" and police investigators.
The ABC 13 report said the monkey was possibly hit by a car and attacked by another animal.
On Tuesday morning however, a Galveston Police Department spokesman said the search for the monkey was still active.
"Reports of the demise of Lilly the Capuchin monkey that was missing in Galveston are premature," Galveston Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said. "There has been no confirmation of such. The search continues."
The monkey escaped at about 5:45 p.m. from a home in the 1900 block of Sealy Avenue, police said. The animal apparently escaped after the home was broken into, but police said they don't believe the monkey was the target of the burglary.
