The following list contains the list of ballot measures and races for the Nov. 5 election.
Every measure is written as it appears on ballots.
All Texans will be able to vote on the ten proposed amendments to the state constitution. Other ballots and races will appear on ballots depending on whether a person lives and is registered to vote.
Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 21.
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1
“The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
For
Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2
“The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
For
Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 3
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
For
Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 4
“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
For
Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 5
“The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
For
Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 6
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
For
Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 7
“The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
For
Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 8
“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
For
Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 9
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
For
Against
STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 10
“The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION A
Shall the third sentence Article I. Section 3 of the City Charter relating to the boundaries of the city be amended to read as follows? The city commission may by ordinance annex territory adjacent to the city, subject to the procedural rules prescribed by the laws of the State of Texas.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION B
Shall Article II. Section 5 of the City Charter relating to the salaries of the mayor and commissioners be adjusted to read as follows? The salary of the mayor shall be fixed by the commission not to exceed one thousand, five hundred dollars per month. The salary of each commissioner shall be fixed by the commission not to exceed five hundred dollars per month.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION C
Shall Article III. Section 2 of the City Charter relating to the mayor’s duties be amended to insert the sentence “The mayor shall serve as the chief executive officer of the city.” and to read as follows? The mayor shall preside at meetings of the commission and shall exercise such other powers and perform such other duties as are or may be conferred and imposed upon him/her by this charter and the ordinances of the city. The mayor shall serve as the chief executive officer of the city. He/she shall be recognized as the head of the city government for all ceremonial purposes, by the courts for serving civil processes, and by the governor for purposes of military law.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION D
Shall the beginning of the third sentence of Article III. Section 8 of the City Charter relating to the publication of ordinances be amended by deleting the word “Every...” and inserting “The caption of every...” so that the third sentence reads as follows? The caption of every ordinance imposing any penalty, fine, or forfeiture shall, after passage thereof, be published in one issue of the official paper; and proof of such publication shall be made by the printer or publisher of such paper, making affidavit before some officer authorized by law to administer oaths, and filed with the person performing the duties of city secretary and said affidavit shall be prima facie evidence of such publication and promulgation of such ordinance in courts of the state; and such ordinance so published shall take effect, and be in force, from and after ten days after publication thereof, unless otherwise expressly provided.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION E
Shall Article IV. Section 3 of the City Charter relating to the filing fees for mayoral and other commission candidates be amended to read as follows? Any qualified voter under Article II, Section 2 of the city desiring to have his/her name placed upon the official ballot for any election may do so by filing with the city secretary a written request for that purpose, signed by himself/herself, at least thirty days prior to the date of said election; provided however, all such persons shall pay to the city secretary a filing fee of twenty-five dollars at the time of filing his/her request.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION F
Shall Article V. Section 2 of the City Charter relating to a recall election be amended by amending the second sentence to be in accordance with state law so that the second sentence of Section 2 reads as follows? If the member of the commission whose removal is sought does not resign within five days after such notice, the commission shall thereupon fix a day for holding a recall election as provided in state law.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION G
Shall Article IX. Section 1 of the City Charter relating to the city attorney be amended to delete the words “and/or chief executive officer” in subsection 3, to insert subsection “(8) prepare a written report for the attention and appropriate action of the commission, first in 2025 and thereafter at intervals not exceeding five (5) years as to the need for revision of this charter, with special attention given to conflicts, if any, between the charter and state law and recommending such amendments to the charter as may seem necessary for legal, administrative, or other reasons” and to insert the sentence “Upon recommendation of the city attorney, the commission shall be authorized to employ special counsel to assist the city attorney in important legal matters or to represent the city in any legal matter” in the second to last paragraph?
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION H
Shall the first sentence Article XI. Section 1 of the City Charter relating to finance administration be amended by deleting the words “the chief executive officer and/or person” and to read as follows? There shall be a department of finance, the director of which shall be appointed by the chief executive officer and confirmed by a majority of the city commission.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION I
Shall the second to last sentence of Article XI. Section 5 of the City Charter relating to budget adoption which requires the chief executive officer to file or cause to be filed an approved copy of the city’s budget and all amendments thereto to be filed in the office of the county clerk of Galveston County and with Texas State Comptroller be deleted in its entirety?
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION J
Shall the last sentence of Article XI. Section 13 of the City Charter relating to the annual audit which requires upon the completion of the audit that it be published in the official newspaper be deleted in its entirety?
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION K
Shall Article XIV. Section 1 of the City Charter relating to the city planning board be amended to delete the requirement for the mayor to be a member of the board and to read as follows? The commission may at any time after the adoption of this charter establish and maintain a city planning board of five members to serve without compensation and to have such powers and duties as the commission may prescribe relative to city planning in accordance with state law. The commission by duly enacted ordinance may increase the specified number of board members. Two of the members of the planning board shall also be members of the city commission, who shall be appointed by the commission upon the recommendation of the mayor. Each member appointed shall be appointed for a term of four years. Any vacancy in and during the unexpired term of an appointed member shall be filled by the commission upon recommendation of the mayor. The chief executive officer shall provide the planning board with the necessary clerical help, office equipment, and supplies.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION L
Shall the title of Article XIV. of the City Charter relating to the planning commission be amended to include “and City Zoning Commission” and to insert Section 2 in Article XIV. to read as follows? “ARTICLE XIV. CITY PLANNING BOARD AND CITY ZONING COMMISSION SECTION 2. CITY ZONING COMMISSION ESTABLISHMENT, MEMBERSHIP, DUTIES, AND TERMS” The commission may at any time after the adoption of this Charter establish and maintain a city zoning commission of five members to serve without compensation and to have such powers and duties as the commission may prescribe relative to city zoning in accordance with state law. The commission by duly enacted ordinance may increase the specified number of board members. Members of the board shall be appointed by the commission, upon the recommendation of the mayor. Each member appointed shall be appointed for a term of two years. Any vacancy in and during the unexpired term of an appointed member shall be filled by the commission upon recommendation of the mayor. The chief executive officer shall provide the zoning commission with the necessary help, office equipment, and supplies.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION M
Shall the last sentence of Article XVII. Section 9 of the City Charter relating to franchise records be amended to delete the words “and of all public utility fixtures in the streets of...” and to read as follows? The city shall compile and maintain a public record of public utility franchises operating within the city.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION N
Shall the first sentence of Article XVII. Section 11 of the City Charter relating to public utilities be amended to delete the word “telephone” and to read as follows? The commission shall have the power and shall be authorized to regulate, by ordinance, the rates and compensation to be charged by all persons, companies, or corporations, using the streets, alleys or public grounds of the City of Texas City, and engaged in furnishing water, gas, light, power, electricity or sewerage service to the public, and also to prescribe rules and regulations under which such commodities shall be furnished, and service rendered, and to fix penalties to enforce such charges, rules and regulations.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION O
Shall Article XVIII. Section 9 of the City Charter relating to assignment, execution and garnishment be amended to read as follows? The property, real and personal, belonging to the city shall not be liable to be sold or appropriated under any writ of execution of cost bill; and no lien of any kind shall ever exist against any such property owned by the city except that the lien be created or authorized by this charter or state law. The funds belonging to the city in the hands of any person, firm or corporation, shall not be liable to garnishment; nor shall the city be liable to garnishment on account of any debt it may owe for funds or property it may have on hand or owing to any person. Neither the city nor any of its officers or agents shall be required to answer any writ of garnishment on any account whatever. The city shall not be obligated to recognize any assignment of wages or funds by its employees, agents, or contractors, except as required by state or federal law.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION P
Shall Article XVIII. Section 16 of the City Charter relating to boards, committees and commissions be amended to read as follows? All boards and commissions established in this charter shall meet at least once quarterly and submit the minutes of their meetings to the city commission. All meetings shall be held in accordance with Article III, Section 1 of this charter. The need for other boards, committees and commissions appointed by the city commission will be reviewed annually by the chief executive officer, and appropriate recommendation for their continuance made to the city commission.
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION Q
Shall Article XVIII. Section 20 of the City Charter relating to the February 16th, 1946 Submission Of Original Charter To Electors be deleted in its entirety?
For
Against
CITY OF TEXAS CITY PROPOSITION R
Shall Article III. Section 3 of the City Charter as it relates to the appointment of the City Secretary be amended to require the chief executive officer to appoint the city secretary and read as follows? The chief executive officer shall appoint a city secretary who shall hold his/her office at the pleasure of and report to the chief executive officer or his/her designee.
For
Against
CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS PROPOSITION A
The issuance of $2,000,000 tax bonds by the city of Friendswood, Texas for designing, constructing, improving, and expanding the municipal public works facility located off of Blackhawk Boulevard in the city. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.
For
Against
CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS PROPOSITION B
The issuance of $9,100,000 tax bonds by the city of Friendswood, Texas for constructing, improving, renovating and equipping public safety facilities for the fire and police departments, consisting of the municipal public safety building and a new fire station and training field to replace Fire Station Number 2 in the city. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.
For
Against
CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS PROPOSITION C
The issuance of $9,000,000 tax bonds by the city of Friendswood, Texas for designing, constructing, improving, and expanding the municipal community center located off of Morningside Drive in the city. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.
For
Against
CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS PROPOSITION D
The issuance of $7,600,000 tax bonds by the city of Friendswood, Texas for improving, renovating, upgrading and reconstructing transportation and pedestrian facilities in the city, including improvements to existing streets and roads in the city and other related costs, including the extension of Friendswood Lakes Boulevard (also known as Friendswood Parkway), the installation of sidewalks throughout the city and various traffic enhancements along major collector and arterial roadways in the city. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.
For
Against
CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS PROPOSITION E
The issuance of $8,000,000 tax bonds by the city of Friendswood, Texas for designing, constructing, improving, expanding and equipping parks, trails and recreational facilities in the city, and the acquisition of land and interests in land for such purposes, including improvements to, and expansion of, Stevenson Park, Old City Park, Renwick Park, 1776 Park and the city pool. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.
For
Against
CITY OF FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS PROPOSITION F
The issuance of $41,000,000 tax bonds by the city of Friendswood, Texas for constructing, acquiring and installing stormwater drainage and flood control improvements along Clear Creek throughout the corporate limits of the city, including dredging, channel improvements and related infrastructure and utility relocation and the acquisition of land and interests in land necessary for said improvements. Taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed.
For
Against
Galveston I.S.D. Single Member District Trustee District 7G
Ken Jencks
Mindy Lakin
GALVESTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 59 PROPOSITION A
The issuance of $302,910,000 bonds for water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the bonds
For
Against
GALVESTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 59 PROPOSITION B
The issuance of $90,620,000 bonds for recreational facilities and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the bonds
For
Against
GALVESTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 59 PROPOSITION C
The issuance of $63,365,000 bonds for roads and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the bonds
For
Against
GALVESTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 59 PROPOSITION D
An operation and maintenance tax for road facilities authorized by Article III, Section 52, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed twenty-five cents ($0.25) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property
For
Against
GALVESTON COUNTY WATER CONTROL & IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 8 PROPOSITION A
The authority of the district to issue $8,500,000 of future bonds, for the purpose of making repairs, replacements, and additions to the district’s existing waterworks system, sanitary sewer system, and drainage and storm sewer system, for the refunding of the district’s bonds, and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the bonds
For
Against
GALVESTON COUNTY WATER CONTROL & IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 8 PROPOSITION B
The authority of the district to issue $15,000,000 of future bonds, for the purpose of making repairs, replacements, and additions to the district’s existing waterworks system, sanitary sewer system, and drainage and storm sewer system, for the refunding of the district’s bonds, and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the bonds
For
Against
