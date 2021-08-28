GALVESTON
Sharon Lewis overwhelmingly clinched the District 1 council position with more than 80 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results.
The retired Galveston Independent School District teacher received 80.1 percent of the 403 votes cast, according to the returns.
Lewis ran against Mary Branum and Bill Keese, who received 11.9 percent and 7.9 percent of the votes respectively.
Lewis, a lifelong District 1 resident, will assume a seat that has been vacant for four months, after previous District 1 Councilman E.R. Johnson died in April.
The city appealed to the governor for the special election shortly after Johnson’s death, noting an urgency to fill the seat as Galveston enters talks of redistricting. The next uniform election date is Nov. 2.
Cities can redistrict every 10 years when new U.S. Census data is released. The boundaries of District 1 were drawn to meet a U.S. Justice Department mandate that Galveston increase opportunities for Black voters to elect council representatives. Since the district lines were redrawn, District 1 has been represented by Black council members.
Of the three candidates, only Lewis is Black.
More than 300 people, 75 percent of the voters, cast ballots early or by mail, according to election results. Of those votes, 80 percent also voted for Lewis.
The next city council meeting is Sept. 9.
(1) comment
Congratulations!
