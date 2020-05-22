TRANSPORTATION
Galveston, Texas City receive COVID response grants
GALVESTON
Galveston and Texas City on Thursday were awarded a combined $9 million in federal transportation grants to help fund their public transportation systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money comes from $25 billion in public dollars allocated to the U.S. Department of Transportation by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was approved by Congress and President Donald Trump on March 27.
In a statement, Transit Secretary Elaine Chao said the money can be used to pay for operating, administrative and maintenance costs related to public transit.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” Chao said.
Galveston was awarded $4.7 million and Texas City $4.3 million, according to the transportation department.
— John Wayne Ferguson
POLICE
Texas City man charged with manslaughter in February crash
TEXAS CITY
A 70-year-old man has been charged with intoxicated man-slaughter in a February crash that killed a passenger who was riding in the accused’s truck.
Richard Velasquez Ortiz, of Texas City, was charged with intoxication manslaughter Thursday, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Ortiz is accused of being drunk when the GMC pickup truck he was driving hit a traffic pole near the intersection of state Highway 146 and FM 1765 in Texas City about 3 a.m. Feb. 3, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The crash killed Angel Acosta Jr., 67, of Texas City. Acosta was a passenger in the pickup truck, police said.
Ortiz suffered a broken arm, a broken leg and brain bleed from the crash and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Ortiz before he was taken to the hospital, according to the affidavit. During that interview, Ortiz told officers he had been drinking beer at a VFW before the crash, according to the affidavit.
Police drew a sample of Ortiz’s blood about two hours after the crash, but the affidavit doesn’t state what his blood alcohol level was.
Ortiz was taken into custody Thursday, according to the Texas City Police Department. He was released on $50,000 bond and was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday.
— John Wayne Ferguson
