Some barbershop and hair salon owners across Galveston County were feeling excluded Tuesday from Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Monday allowing many businesses to reopen Friday at limited capacity.
Dedric Weir of Scissorhands Barbershop, 1355 E. League City Parkway in League City, said he was bitterly disappointed his business would have to wait to reopen.
“I’ve been watching the news for days, hoping and praying that we’d fall in this wave of businesses allowed to open,” Weir said. “All of my employees have been calling me every day. Now they’ve pushed us back to, maybe, if nothing happens, May 18.”
That’s the date Abbott identified as the beginning of phase two of his statewide reopening strategy when restaurants and other businesses will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent of their occupancy limit and those still waiting, such as hair salons and gyms, might get to finally reopen. The Monday order allowed some categories of business — restaurants, for example — to reopen at 25 percent capacity.
Weir was most dismayed that Abbott considered liquor stores essential businesses and allowed them to remain open since the COVID-19 shutdown began in mid-March, while hair salons were considered non-essential, he said.
“I truly feel if people are going through a pandemic, your money is low, your life at home is low and when you look in the mirror you really feel low, something as simple as a haircut can make you feel better about yourself,” Weir said.
Not all hair salon owners feel the same, however.
Pat McClain, owner and stylist at Wavelengths Hair Salon, 911 24th St. in Galveston for 26 years, is eager to get back to work but thinks opening up businesses too quickly might not be the best idea, he said.
“I’d rather they keep the stay-at-home order a little longer,” McClain said. “My gut feeling is they’re moving too fast.”
But reopening can’t happen quickly enough to suit Tina Silvas, owner of The Chop Shop, 11800 State Highway 6 in Santa Fe, a combination hair salon and barbershop with six stylists, each an independent contractor.
“We were disappointed by the governor’s order,” Silvas said. “We thought with all the sanitation rules we have to follow that we’d be one of the businesses opening.”
Silvas has spent the past week preparing to open, putting in new floors, cleaning and making sure her stylists and barbers were stocked and ready to go, she said.
Silvas is concerned about her stylists not having an income for nearly two months and has applied for a small business loan to help get through the next several weeks.
Her shop has three rooms with two stylists per room but will switch to only one stylist per day using each room to meet safe distancing guidelines, she said.
Lulu Benavidez of Lulu’s the Salon and Day Spa, 5205 Ave. U in Galveston, is busy training her 12 employees in new protocols for reopening post-COVID-19, she said.
In business for 40 years, Benavidez’s shop employs 12 people and her stylists are employees, not independent contractors, so they have been able to receive unemployment benefits during the shutdown, she said.
“We always have followed very strict sanitation protocol, but it’s a whole new discipline,” she said. “Things are not going to be the same.”
Scheduling appointments will work differently under the new protocol to avoid people in waiting areas. There will be no blow drying, and extensive sanitizing as well as wearing protective equipment will change the usual salon experience.
Reopening in mid-May, if the governor so decrees, will be soon enough for her salon, she said.
“We’re eager to reopen. But it takes a lot of time to prepare.”
