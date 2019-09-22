GALVESTON COUNTY
Some Galveston County customers haven’t received mail since the ceiling caved in last week at a Houston postal distribution building during Tropical Storm Imelda.
The U.S. Postal Service is working to recover after Tropical Storm Imelda damaged the North Houston Processing and Distribution facility, 4600 Aldine Bender Road, causing the roof to collapse Thursday, spokeswoman Nikki Johnson said.
There were employees in the facility at the time, but only minor injuries were reported, Johnson said. Employees at the building sort mail and packages, she said.
Tropical Storm Imelda swept through Galveston County on Wednesday and Thursday, dumping about 19 inches on the island and heavy rainfall across the Houston region, according to the National Weather Service.
Postal processes returned to normal in a large part of the facility Sunday, but crews still were working to make other areas safe for employees to return to work, Johnson said.
Customers should expect some delays, Johnson said.
“Customers concerned about mail delays can be assured that the postal service is taking all steps to minimize impacts to mail service,” Johnson said. “We implemented contingency plans immediately, and the mail has continued to move.”
Galveston resident Anita Aldrich hasn’t received mail since Thursday, she said.
“They didn’t come Friday and they didn’t come Saturday,” Aldrich said.
She wasn’t expecting any specific mail, but didn’t get the usual slew of junk mail and bills, she said.
La Marque resident Ruth Wedergren hasn’t received mail since Thursday either, she said.
“I live with my dad and my dad has some bills that are ready to go out and they didn’t get picked up yesterday,” Wedergren said Sunday. “I don’t want to drop anything off until I know it’s going to get some place.”
She worries that any mail she was expecting might have been in the distribution center in Houston, she said.
The postal service did not immediately have information on whether mail was damaged, Johnson said.
Most delivery service that was disrupted by the storm-caused damage had returned to normal Sunday, Johnson said.
