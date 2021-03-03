Annette Conwell, owner of League City retail shop Annette’s Emporium, initially greeted the news this week that Gov. Greg Abbott would remove the statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public places and reopen businesses to 100 percent capacity with excitement, she said.
“My first thought was, ‘Yahoo, we don’t have to wear masks anymore,’” Conwell said.
But after giving the decision some thought, Conwell realized at least some of her customers might not be comfortable without masks, she said. So, Conwell decided she’d compromise and put on a mask if she saw someone enter her shop, 501 E. Main St., wearing one, but she wouldn’t force other patrons to do so, she said.
Less than 24 hours after Abbott’s announcement, businesses across Galveston County were holding similar discussions and reaching different conclusions about how they would operate, while some local governments were researching whether they had any power to implement their own COVID rules should the need arise.
Citing a statewide decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and in new cases and of progress in distributing vaccines, Abbott on Tuesday announced he’d make the changes that take effect March 10. The announcement was met with a mix of elation, acceptance, skepticism, optimism and uncertainty about how to manage the details.
Some business owners ready for profits to reach pre-COVID levels are greeting the news eagerly, while others worry removing the government mandate will make it more difficult to enforce orders they still want to keep. The lifting of restrictions places a choice before many businesses owners they haven’t had to face since June: which policies to adopt and whether they’re willing to accept — one way or another — the blowback from their choices.
LINGERING QUESTIONS
Others hadn’t reached decisions Wednesday, explaining they were seeking more information or still considering all their options.
“We do not know what we are going to do,” said Barry Terrell, owner of T-Bone Tom’s and Tookie’s Burgers in Kemah and Tookie’s Seafood in Seabrook.
Unlike some businesses that rushed to announce their specific plans, Terrell said managers planned to spend about five days considering their options before making a final decision.
The Galveston Premiere LUX 11 West Beach, 8902 Seawall Blvd., hadn’t made any decisions yet either, said Joel Davis, vice president of operations for Premier Cinemas.
The company still is reviewing options, including discussions with the two epidemiologists on staff at the cinema’s trade organization, Davis said.
“We’re going to go with the best science on this,” Davis said.
There also are legal questions lingering about the reach of Abbott’s orders.
Abbott’s new orders prohibit local entities from implementing rules requiring people to wear face masks, Galveston City Attorney Don Glywasky said. The governor’s orders are law, he said.
But cities can pass rules related to the health and safety of its residents, he said.
“Could we pass an ordinance for face masks?” Glywasky said. “Theoretically, we could. Now, we would have conflict between a governor’s order, which is a statute, and a local ordinance.”
Whether that order passed under health and safety codes would stand up to tests by the state is another question, Glywasky said.
TOO SOON?
Business reaction in Galveston County to Abbott’s COVID-related executive orders ran the gamut — some announcing they’d continue requiring patrons to wear masks, others saying they’d recommend wearing them but would make no requirement.
The popular Seawall restaurant The Spot will increase its capacity to 100 percent but won’t allow standing-room only sections in the bars, and bands likely won’t return in the near term, owner Dennis Byrd said.
“As the vaccinations become more robust and the hospitalizations continue to decline, we will continue to evaluate these metrics and adjust our internal policies accordingly,” Byrd said.
Although some businesses are eager for COVID restrictions to ease, others are taking more time to return to pre-pandemic practices.
“It’s not a good idea,” said William Andino, owner of Benito’s Mexican Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque, of Abbott’s decision. “We still have people dying every day.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local entities including the Galveston County Health District and the University of Texas Medical Branch, have recommended masking as one of the most protective measures against the virus for nearly the entire pandemic.
Andino planned to keep his business operating at 50 percent capacity and requiring patrons to wear masks, he said.
“I’m not going to reopen fully just because someone told me to do it,” he said. “Yes, I’m losing money, but the community comes first.”
Susan Elfstrom, a co-owner of Total Technique Salon, 3226 13th Ave. N. in Texas City, echoed many of Andino’s thoughts, saying she will require customers to social distance and wear masks for the foreseeable future.
“It’s a little too soon because the virus hasn’t gotten much better,” she said. “I was thinking we could’ve waited for at least 50 percent of the state to get vaccinated before we could all feel safe.”
Beauticians and clients will be required to wear masks, and the business will have a one-hour wait time for those seeking to have their hair styled, Elfstrom said.
Mike Dean, owner of Yaga’s Entertainment, who oversees many restaurants and bars on Galveston Island, planned to require staff to wear masks and encourage guests to wear them but wouldn’t change restaurant capacity until after spring break, he said.
Dean will reevaluate capacity after that, he said.
The news doesn’t mean immediate changes for The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
Executive Director Maureen Patton already had been planning a phased reopening in June with shows for 200 guests who were required to wear masks in the 1,040-seat opera house.
Abbott’s announcement hasn’t changed that plan, she said.
“There’s more questions than answers right now,” Patton said.
Patton wants to wait to see what the implications of this order are for the theater business, she said. Besides, Patton isn’t sure the venue is ready to move to 100 percent capacity, she said.
“We want to do this safely and we’re in a closed environment,” Patton said. “We want to make sure that we’re keeping the audience safe and the artists safe.”
TO MASK OR NOT TO MASK?
When businesses began to reopen at limited capacity in May and June, many faced backlash both for requiring customers to mask up and for not doing so.
Landry’s Inc., which operates dozens of businesses in Galveston County, including two amusement parks, will require employees to wear masks and will encourage but not mandate patrons do so.
CoCo Crepes, Waffles and Little Bella Mia, 2471 Interstate 45 S. in League City, also will require employees to wear masks but will only encourage customers to do so, said Manish Maheshwari, who owns both businesses.
Greater Houston Office Products in League City will require delivery drivers to wear masks when in contact with the public but won’t require customers to wear masks, said Rusty Tidwell, owner of the company. Most of the business’s sales base is commercial. The business will offer hand sanitizer and masks for anyone entering its building, Tidwell said.
QUESTION OF ENFORCEMENT
Some business owners worried that removing the state’s masking order will make it harder for them to enforce any kind of masking policy.
Downtown merchant Wendy Morgan praised the city this summer when leaders enforced a rule requiring businesses to create a mask policy. Morgan owns Tina’s on The Strand, 2326 Strand St., and The Admiralty, 2221 Strand St.
Before that order, some customers who were asked to wear masks to enter the store would yell and curse at Morgan’s employees, she said. Since June, she’s been able to point to local or state rules for mask wearing and fewer people have hassled her employees, she said.
Now, she’s worried problems will arise again.
“All this has done is put the onus of this disease on us,” Morgan said.
Even with the potential for pushback from customers, the stores will continue requiring masks for now, she said.
MIXED BAG FOR GROCERS
Grocery store chains operating in the county seemed divided on the correct approach.
Representatives for H-E-B, which operates five stores in Galveston County, announced late Tuesday it would require employees and vendors to wear masks at work and urge but not require shoppers to do so, said Kim Stinebaker, spokeswoman for the grocery chain.
Meanwhile, Kroger stores will continue to require all employees and customers to wear masks, officials with the company said.
“We remind those who cannot wear masks that we offer low-touch or no-touch pickup and delivery services,” officials said in a prepared statement.
Reporters John Wayne Ferguson and Myer Lee contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.