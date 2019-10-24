GALVESTON
Drivers should look out for several road closures or delays this weekend, which is busy with a pair of local events.
People driving around downtown Friday morning will already notice a few street closures for the annual Island Oktoberfest, a festival hosted by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Galveston, 2415 Winnie St., celebrating German heritage and culture.
Roads will be closed on 24th Street between Church and Ball streets and on Winnie Street between 23rd and 25th streets, according to the city. Streets will reopen at noon on Sunday.
People driving on the causeway should also use caution Saturday morning for the Daily News Press Run, a 5K, 10K and Kid's 1K.
Runners and walkers will start at The Daily News building, 8522 Teichman Road, and start running as early as 7:30 a.m. Participants will run along the southbound Interstate 45 feeder road and in the lane closest to the shoulder of the causeway, which will be closed.
