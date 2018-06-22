GALVESTON
A bicyclist who was seriously injured last week when he was hit by a car died Thursday.
Paul Cook, 51, of Galveston, died at the University of Texas Medical Branch. The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his death.
Cook was injured about 11 p.m. June 15 on 69th Street near Lasker Drive. He was hit by a car as he was trying to cross the street on his bicycle, police said.
Cook did not stop at a stop sign before trying to cross the road, police said. The driver of the car that hit him was not cited for the accident.
Cook is the second person to die after being hit by a car on 69th Street in less than a month. Marco Antonio Beltran, 23, was killed June 4 after he was hit from behind by a car.
The driver of the car in that collision was charged with intoxication assault, according to police.
— John Wayne Ferguson
