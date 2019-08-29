FRIENDSWOOD
Police closed parts of Sunset Drive early Thursday while crews try to contain a gas leak, officials said.
Employees detected a gas leak about 7:50 a.m. Thursday in the area of Sunset Drive and Spreading Oaks and closed Sunset Drive between Cowards Creek and Tall Pines, police said.
The closure is affecting routes to and from Friendswood High School, police said.
Police will reopen the street once the gas leak is stopped, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.