FRIENDSWOOD

Police closed parts of Sunset Drive early Thursday while crews try to contain a gas leak, officials said.

Employees detected a gas leak about 7:50 a.m. Thursday in the area of Sunset Drive and Spreading Oaks and closed Sunset Drive between Cowards Creek and Tall Pines, police said.

The closure is affecting routes to and from Friendswood High School, police said.

Police will reopen the street once the gas leak is stopped, officials said.

