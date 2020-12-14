TEXAS CITY
An unidentified man was found dead in a driveway off the Bay Street extension that leads to Levi Fry Intermediate School early Monday, police said.
A delivery driver called Texas City Police about a man lying on the ground bleeding and unresponsive, according to a news release from the Texas City Police Department. An officer arrived in the area and found the deceased male, according to the report.
The deceased man's wounds indicate it was a homicide, said Allen Bjerke, Texas City Police Department public information officer.
Texas City Police ask that anyone with information pertinent to this active investigation to contact the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 409-643-5270.
The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges filed in the case. Please contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.
