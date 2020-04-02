GALVESTON
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees has cut its budget by 35 percent this year because of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak and is predicting a five-year recovery for the organization that oversees what had been a booming island tourism industry.
The park board’s budget cuts are an indication of severe challenges facing the $1.2 billion tourism industry in Galveston, a crucial sector of the island economy that in 2018 accounted for more than 9,000 jobs and drew 7.2 million visitors.
The park board’s predictions are a localized version of grim assessments among industry leaders in the state and nation who are predicting recession, billions of dollars in lost tax revenue, millions of lost jobs, years of recovery and a much-altered post-pandemic marketplace.
The park board, during a Thursday virtual meeting, cut its projected revenue by $7.3 million, from $20.7 million to $13.3 million.
The cuts could mean delayed or altered capital projects, reduced spending on marketing and a halt to all travel and training for staff members, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
For the park board, which is funded by hotel occupancy tax revenue, the cut to hotel room rates will be particularly challenging, de Schaun said.
“It will take a while before the average daily rates will increase to pre-COVID-19 prices,” de Schaun said.
Long-time Galveston residents are used to rebuilding after hurricanes, but the effects of coronavirus have a key difference.
“Hurricanes impact one geographic region,” de Schaun said. “COVID-19 has impacted the world.”
Galveston spent much of the past 12 years recovering from Hurricane Ike.
AN UNEXPECTED TURNAROUND
Just last year, the industry had reached such a boom stage that tourism leaders were adjusting their marketing efforts to attract fewer people inclined to stay longer and spend more than day-trippers.
The park board will still market a myriad of activities for island visitors, de Schaun said.
The steep plummet in tourism is a severe blow to Galveston’s downtown business district, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
The vast majority of downtown businesses rely on tourism to make ends meet, he said.
People across the country and world are financially hurting and may not want to travel or shop for a while, Click said.
“When will they be comfortable enough to part with their money for fun and entertainment, as opposed to taking care of their critical needs?” Click said.
The tourism industry is suffering across the state and country.
In the week of Feb. 1, the Texas Travel Industry Association calculated $1.93 billion in travel-related spending, said spokeswoman Erika Boyd. In the week of March 21, that number dove to $0.66 billion, a decline of almost 66 percent, she said.
“The losses in travel and tourism alone would probably put us into a recession,” Boyd said. “The losses are staggering and will continue to be.”
Federal and state and local governments across the country could lose $62 billion in tax revenue because people aren’t traveling, and 5.9 million jobs could be lost because of the tourism industry downtown, according to research firm Tourism Economics.
Eventually, business travel likely will start coming back first, then in-state travel, Boyd said.
The Texas Travel Industry Association predicts a three- to four-year recovery, but the duration of the shutdowns will determine that length of time because summer is so crucial to the tourism sector, Boyd said.
“It might take us that long to get to where we started 2020 with,” Boyd said.
Galveston will recover, but it likely won’t be the same market when it returns, Click said.
“It won’t be the same,” Click said. “It will be different.”
