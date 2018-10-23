WEBSTER
An Alvin man was arrested Monday and charged with a felony in connection to the hit-and-run death of a Dickinson Little League coach last week in Webster.
Jessy Castelan, 30, of Alvin, was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony, according to the Webster Police Department.
The arrest is connected to the death of Adrian Gonzalez, 24, of Dickinson, police said. Gonzalez was found dead on the side of FM 528 in Webster at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 14, police said.
Gonzalez appeared to have been struck by a motor vehicle, police said. Police also found car parts on the roadway near where Gonzalez’s body was found.
The vehicle that hit Gonzalez did not appear to have stopped to help him, police said.
Gonzalez was a volunteer Little League coach in Dickinson for several years before his death, according to previous media reports.
Castelan was arrested after a Webster body shop called police about a truck with suspicious damage, a probable cause affidavit from the Webster Police Department said.
Police seized the truck and found dried skin in a damaged area on the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with police, Castelan said he had been driving to a bar in Webster at around 1:15 a.m., following an Astros playoff game, when he hit a curb while he was reaching for a bottle of cologne, according to the affidavit.
Castelan was arrested and charged on Monday by the Webster Police Department. He was held on $10,000 bond and was still in custody at a Harris County jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
Texas law requires people who are involved in an accident that results in injuries to stop and give their personal information to the victim and to provide any person injured with “reasonable assistance,” according to the Texas Transportation Code.
Second degree felonies are punishable with a jail term of between two and 20 years, and a fine of up to $10,000.
