GALVESTON
A man was arrested Wednesday on Seawall Boulevard and accused of punching a 71-year-old man in the face, according to police.
Warren Flanagan, 33, of Galveston, was charged with injury to an elderly person with intentional bodily injury, according to the Galveston Police Department.
The alleged assault happened in the 2300 block of Seawall Boulevard about 3:20 p.m., according to a police complaint.
The victim, who suffers from dementia, was punched in the face after the two men got into an argument. Flanagan told police that "he was having a conversation with himself" and that the older man interrupted his conversation and attempted to grab him, according to the complaint.
The older man suffered a cut to his nose and his right eye was swollen shut, according to the complaint.
Flanagan was held on $25,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to the complaint.
