Michael Caballero, left, a U.S. Army veteran and the District 16 commander for the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars, talks about having the organization’s posts lumped in with bars in coronavirus restrictions. René Treviño, center, quartermaster at Post 6378, and Denise King, senior vice commander at Post 6378, listen in on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6378 in Dickinson.