DICKINSON
The chairs are up on the tables in the canteen at Dickinson VFW Post 6378.
The chairs haven’t really come down in months, and that has Michael Caballero, the District 16 commander for the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars, worried and wanting the state to make a change in its pandemic rules.
Canteens like the one in Dickinson are part of the lifeblood of VFW halls, said Caballero, who helps oversee operations at VFWs in Galveston County and surrounding counties.
They’re a gathering place for members for camaraderie and, more than that, a potential connection to resources for people who need help.
All VFW posts in Texas have essentially been shut down since late June because of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order closing bars, Caballero said.
Like commercial bars, canteens are licensed through the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and receive signs that indicate that 51 percent or more of their sales are from alcohol.
“We’re not a bar,” Caballero said. “We’re a canteen. We’re a nonprofit organization. Any sales that we have from our canteen goes to our bills. If there’s anything we have left over, it goes to our programs to help veterans out that may come on financial hardships.”
The post helps connect veterans to resources such as post-traumatic stress disorder support groups and health care, he said. That’s harder to do when its main gathering place is, essentially, closed.
The red “51%” signs have been the marker regulators used to declare which establishments can be open and which must be closed during the pandemic. Abbott has blamed uninhibited behavior at bars for the spread of COVID-19 in some places and has been reluctant to allow them to reopen.
Abbott has, however, allowed bars to apply and pay to be relicensed as restaurants. The permitting change, which ostensibly requires establishments to follow the state’s strict social distancing requirements for spacing tables and staying seated, can costs hundreds of dollars, Caballero said.
Bars also must provide food service to relicense as restaurants.
A typical VFW can’t afford such an expense, he said.
“That’d be a big chunk of money out of our pocket,” he said. “We operate on very small margins.”
Veterans groups and lawmakers around the state have called on Abbott to make an exception for VFWs to open, but to no avail.
Last week, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry and state Rep. Mayes Middleton wrote to Abbott and encouraged him to allow veterans service organizations known as VSOs — a term than includes VFWs and American Legion posts — to reopen doors and raised the specter that the closure could lead to its own public health crisis.
“Each veteran has their own unique needs and challenges, limiting their resources hurts them and their families,” the letter stated. “There are hundreds of VSO posts spread across our wonderful state, providing essential services in their own special way.
“With these posts closed our veterans are suffering. We know veteran suicide is a major issue, throughout our country and our state. Keeping VSO posts closed, further isolates many of our most vulnerable veterans.”
Abbott as of Friday hadn’t announced any changes to his rules regarding bars and hasn’t given an indication of when he might announce another round of reopening that would give bars or VFWs a break.
That leaves Caballero in a bind, he said. The only thing he can do while hoping for reopening is try to work around the rules, he said. The VFW will continue to hold small support group meetings, he said. VFW events, such as hamburger nights, will remain strictly take-out affairs, he said.
And the chairs at the canteen will remain up on the tables.
“We’re the small guys, we don’t have the money or the capital to fight it,” Caballero said. “And part of our charter says that we will uphold the laws and orders of not only our organization but of the laws of the general public and the state. We hold that near and dear. When we take an oath, we mean it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.