GALVESTON
Following several other Texas cities, Galveston has issued an order requiring businesses to mandate their customers wear face masks.
The order, which goes into effect at one minute after midnight tonight, requires all employees and visitors to a business premises to wear face coverings when proximity to other people will be less than 6 feet.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough hinted last week he might issue an order ahead of the Galveston City Council’s regular meeting Thursday, when the council is set to discuss its stance on masking.
“It raises the consciousness of being more careful,” Yarbrough said.
Businesses that don’t follow through on the order will be subjected to fines of up to $1,000 but will have five days after the order’s effective date — Tuesday morning — to comply, according to the order language.
Galveston is the first city in the county to issue a masking order with fines.
La Marque issued a proclamation this weekend urging people to wear masks, but people can’t be fined for violating that plea.
This is a developing story. Read more in Tuesday's print edition.
