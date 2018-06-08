Two days before Galveston police found a man stabbed to death in a field, officers responded to another apparent stabbing in the same area, officials said.
Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for a heavyset, middle-aged, African-American man known for riding a bicycle in the area of 51st Street and Avenue K, who is described as a person of interest, Galveston police spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
Galveston police responded to a report of a possible stabbing about 3 a.m. May 28 near 51st Street and Broadway, Schirard said.
The man, David Hadley Rankin, 50, told police he had been sleeping. When he awakened, he realized he had apparently been stabbed, but didn’t remember anything about the incident, Schirard said.
“The guy is fine, he was cut a couple of times, but they are being treated as possibly linked events,” Schirard said. “There is nothing concrete to tie them together at this point. We haven’t been able to link the descriptions, but we are treating them as possibly linked.”
Rankin did not show up to two court hearings and coordinator notes say it was because he was admitted to the University of Texas Medical Branch, court records show.
Rankin was a client at the Salvation Army Center of Hope homeless shelter at 51st Street, Salvation Army Capt. Patrick Jones said.
Two days after police responded to Rankin’s apparent stabbing, passersby found Joey Wetmore’s body in a field near the 1000 block of 51st Street.
Wetmore, 58, was a transient, Schirard said.
Wetmore’s death is the only recent homeless death Galveston police are aware of, Schirard said.
While little is known or has been revealed about Wetmore, the public records include some information for a Joey Lee Wetmore, 60, of Galveston. Court records from a 1983 conviction for driving while intoxicated and a 1997 conviction for assault identify Wetmore as a “transient.”
He also had misdemeanor and felony convictions for assault and trespassing in Brazoria County, according to public records.
Galveston police didn’t release information about the homicide for several days because investigators spent the days afterward canvassing the area and interviewing anyone who might be a potential witness, Schirard said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 409-765-3702, Schirard said.
