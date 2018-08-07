GALVESTON
A grand jury Tuesday indicted the mother of a Houston boy found dead on an island beach last year.
The indictment carried a new charge accusing Rebecca Suzanne Rivera, 34, of intentionally or knowingly failing to provide care to her son.
Grand jurors indicted Rivera on charges of injury to a child by omission causing serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Both charges are related to the death of Jayden Lopez, 4, whose body was found on a seawall beach in October.
Rivera and Dania Sarai Amezquita Gomez, 31, were arrested June 20 after a months-long investigation by the Galveston Police Department and the FBI that sought to identify the boy. Investigators have identified Gomez as Rivera’s girlfriend.
Investigators in June charged Rivera with tampering with evidence, a felony. The charge of injury to a child is new and was announced Tuesday.
A charge of injury by omission means a person is accused of failing to provide “protection, food, shelter and medical care,” for a person in their care, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The charge is a first-degree felony when the neglect is committed “intentionally or knowingly,” according to the Texas Penal Code.
If convicted, Rivera could be sentenced to between five and 99 years in prison on the injury charge. She could also be sentenced to life in prison. The tampering charge can be punished with a sentence between two and 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors did not announce any indictments against Gomez on Tuesday.
The women are accused of driving to Galveston to dispose of Lopez’s body after he suffered a head injury, fell ill and died at Rivera’s home, police said.
Passersby found Lopez’s body on a seawall beach on an overcast evening in October. Police could not immediately determine who the boy was or how he got there. They released an artist’s rendering of Lopez, wide-eyed and smiling, in hopes someone would recognize him.
They called him “Little Jacob,” set up an FBI tip line and posted the picture on billboards across the Southwest.
In January, after exhausting hundreds of leads, police took a more drastic and shocking step. They released an autopsy photo of the child and again asked the public for information.
Investigators in March received a tip that led them to Rivera and Gomez, police said.
Rivera is in custody at Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records. Gomez is in custody on an immigration hold, according to court records.
Rivera’s next court date is set for Aug. 30, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.