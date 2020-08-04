The annual Texas Sales Tax Holiday, during which shoppers can save money on clothes and school supplies, begins Friday and continues through Sunday.
The holiday exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
“Even though significant uncertainty remains for our public and private schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales tax holiday is a perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items at a time when many Texans are carefully monitoring their family finances,” state Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
“Online shopping is covered, so I encourage all Texans to shop online or practice social distancing when making in-store purchases,” Hegar said. “We want folks to stay safe while saving money.”
For a list of what items that may be purchased tax-free, visit TexasTaxHoliday.org.
— Angela Wilson
