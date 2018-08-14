GALVESTON
A Coast Guard rescue team on Monday retrieved three boaters whose vessel capsized in Gulf waters near Galveston, officials said.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a mayday call from the owner of a 24-foot long boat on Monday afternoon. A boater reported he was taking on water near the Galveston jetties at the east end of the island.
The Coast Guard dispatched a response boat from its Galveston station. When the boat arrived on the scene, the crew found three boaters clinging to the hull of the capsized boat.
Rescuers gave the men life jackets and transferred them to the Coast Guard boat. The Coast Guard took the rescued men to the Galveston Yacht Basin. There were no reported injuries.
