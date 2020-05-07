GALVESTON
The Texas General Land Office has given the city permission to close eight access points on the West End to vehicular traffic for three upcoming May weekends in an attempt to manage tourist crowds.
It’s the city’s latest effort to control crowds after the first weekend of reopened beaches drew thousands of tourists to the island during a time when health officials are still encouraging people to use social distance to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
The city will close vehicular access beginning Friday at Sunny Beach, Hershey Beach, 13 Mile Road, 16 Mile Road, Bay Harbor, Miramar, Stavanger and Salt Cedar — or access points 7, 10, 16, 18, 33, 34, 35 and 36.
Even during normal summer days, people typically drive vehicles onto West End beaches and tailgate, gathering in large crowds, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“Our experience out on the West End is a lot of people that take their vehicle on the beach actually don’t go on the water,” Yarbrough said. “They congregate around their cars.”
People can drive vehicles on select West End beaches.
People will still be able to walk on the beach at all access points, according to the city.
“We think this will lessen the traffic of just the partiers down there on the beach itself,” Yarbrough said.
The city plans to close these access points to vehicles on weekends for the next three weeks, Yarbrough said.
The city also is looking at blocking parking for part of the weekend on the north side of Seawall Boulevard from 27th to 33rd streets, he said.
“That seemed to be a hot spot,” Yarbrough said.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state beaches open by the weekend. Galveston beaches were closed from March 29 to April 27, when the city introduced limited morning hours.
