Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.