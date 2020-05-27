When the Texas Legislature in 2019 was creating its plan to put a limit on tax revenue increases proposed by cities and other taxing entities, the city of Galveston was a big proponent of adding a loophole in the law.
Galveston officials, citing the city’s history of being devastated by hurricanes, pushed for lawmakers to make an exception in the law for places affected by disasters.
While the new law would normally only allow taxing entities to increase their tax revenues by 3.5 percent without a vote, entities in disaster areas would be allowed to set rates to increase their revenues by as much as 8 percent.
But even though the loophole was approved, the city of Galveston and its most populated neighbors don’t appear to be planning to try to take advantage of it amid the disasters declared over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said that early indications are that Galveston’s tax revenues didn’t take a hit large enough to warrant a property tax increase.
“Our plan is to hold it tight, and I think we’ve got enough to do that,” Yarbrough said.
Galveston advocated for the disaster loophole in the tax law, and Yarbrough said the city was “probably one of the first” to propose it to lawmakers. But the disaster situation envisioned by the city was one of mass physical devastation that leveled houses, reduced property values significantly and required major extra spending of public resources, Yarbrough said.
That doesn’t match the damage that’s been caused by the COVID-19 disaster, Yarbrough said.
Although Galveston might not attempt to use the loophole, other cities in Texas might yet take advantage of it.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on March 13 declared a state of disaster in every Texas county because of COVID-19, and soon after that the Texas Municipal League sent an advisory to cities that the declaration “likely” triggered the exception to S.B. 2.
The city of Dallas this week took a first step toward taking advantage of the disaster exception. The Dallas City Council on Wednesday passed a resolution to allow the tax office to estimate what revenues would be if it raised its tax rates for an 8 percent revenue increase.
Dallas is facing a budget shortfall of up to $25 million, according to The Dallas Morning News.
As Galveston County cities move toward setting their tax rates, they’ll have to balance proposals to propose higher tax rates — to make up for losses from decreases in other forms of revenue, such as sales taxes, against calls for relief from property owners and residents.
The desire of local cities to increase their revenues by 8 percent, or by any amount, will be tempered by how badly leaders think their budgets will be affected by the coronavirus and its related economic slowdown.
On Wednesday, Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle and League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said their goals going into budget season is setting their cities’ tax rates at the effective rate or at lower amounts.
If local cities tried to propose tax increases this year, they’d likely face significant public pushback. The effective rate is a rate at which governments raise the same amount as they did the year before.
“We think with the growth we’re having we can still come in at the effective rate, if not below,” Hallisey said. “They’d come unglued if we looked for a loophole in the tax law to be able to get more money.”
NOTEBOOK
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told an Abilene TV station that Texas has offered to host the Republican National Convention, if the convention has to be moved from its planned location in North Carolina because of that state’s COVID-19 closures. “We’ll see,” Abbott said. “If North Carolina doesn’t step up to the plate, Texas already has.” ... University of Texas Medical Branch and Texas A&M University at Galveston graduate Ronny Jackson was endorsed by the national conservative group The Club for Growth in his runoff race for a Republican congressional nomination in Texas panhandle. The Club for Growth is one of the largest national fundraisers for Republican candidates outside the Republican Party. ... There are 159 days until the Nov. 3 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.