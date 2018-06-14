Two northbound Interstate 45 traffic lanes near FM 646 will be closed 9 p.m. today through 3 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The closure from FM 646 to state Highway 96 will include two northbound outside main lanes, the entrance ramp from FM 646 and exit ramp to state Highway 96, officials said.
The FM 646 exit ramp will remain open, officials said.
