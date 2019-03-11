Former Friendswood Superintendent and longtime educator Walter Wilson died Monday morning. He was 78.
Wilson served as the district’s ninth superintendent from 1998 until his retirement in 2002.
“He was not only a teacher, coach and administrator, Walter was also a dear friend and mentor to me,” said Councilwoman Trish Hanks, who also served as the district’s superintendent. “As his assistant, I saw Walter constantly demonstrate how much he cared for students, parents, teachers and staff.”
Wilson was the right person to be superintendent at the right time, Hanks said.
Wilson began his education career as a science teacher and basketball coach at Friendswood High School in 1966, officials said. That basketball team won the state championship in 1969 under Wilson’s guidance, officials said.
The high school’s field house bears his name, officials said.
Wilson then served as assistant principal from 1970 to 1974 and principal until 1977 when he became an assistant superintendent, officials said.
The Friendswood Independent School District Education Foundation began in 1999 under Wilson’s leadership and has given more than $1.7 million in 20 years, officials said.
The education foundation and district alumni association in 2012 presented him with an honorary alumnus award, officials said.
Wilson graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&I University, which is now Texas A&M University at Kingsville, and later received a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University, officials said.
“Walter Wilson was a Friendswood pillar,” Superintendent Thad Roher said. “He shaped my view of Mustang pride and its importance and foundational value to our community.
“I will miss talking basketball, kids and Friendswood pride with him.”
