GALVESTON
Texas A&M University at Galveston has canceled two days of classes next week as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, officials said.
There have been no cases of coronavirus reported at the Pelican Island campus, or anywhere in Galveston County, but a school spokeswoman said the precaution was being taken “to ensure provision of campus services in the most efficient, effective and safest way.”
The Galveston campus followed the lead of the university’s main College Station campus, which also canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday.
Texas A&M students are on spring break this week.
Only classes are suspended, the university said. Other campus operations, including dining services and student counseling, will be open and available on Monday.
The canceled classes are part of a group of precautions the university system has announced in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The university is requiring staff and students to report any overseas travel and to self-quarantine for 14 days if they travel to and from certain countries where the virus has been detected.
The school also has canceled all university-sponsored travel outside of the United States between Monday and May 1.
There have been no announced closures or canceled classes at the University of Texas Medical Branch. Last week, medical branch officials said there were plans in place to require students to attend class and take tests remotely if the situation warranted such measures.
