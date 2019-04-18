SAN LEON
An afternoon shooting in San Leon left a 32-year-old woman in the hospital, and deputies searching for a 25-year-old man they suspect had shot her.
On late Thursday afternoon, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said his office was seeking an arrest warrant for Wilhelm Erik Millhausen, 25, of San Leon, in connection to the shooting.
Sheriff’s deputies and officers from other local agencies searched San Leon, an unincorporated community in east Galveston County, for hours after the shooting. The sheriff’s office set up a perimeter around the area of the shooting, and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter flew overhead to aid in the search.
But after about four hours of searching, officers called off the search in that area without making an arrest.
The manhunt began after a 911 call to police about 1 p.m. reporting a shooting on 24th Street, Trochesset said. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her abdomen, he said.
The woman appeared to have been shot with a .22-caliber rifle, Trochesset said. She was conscious and speaking to deputies before she was transported to a local hospital, Trochesset said. He did not release the woman’s name on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators had not determined a motive for the shooting on Thursday afternoon and did not know what the relationship was between the woman and Millhausen.
The manhunt caused the Dickinson Independent School District to lock the doors at San Leon Elementary School for about two hours as police searched for Millhausen. The district called the move a precaution because of the proximity to the shooting.
Millhausen has a criminal record dating back to 2011, including felony convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of metal materials, according to local court records.
Trochesset said he considered Millhausen to be armed and dangerous and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office.
