SANTA FE
If the power goes out, and the cell towers fail, the city of Santa Fe has a back-up, back-to-the-past plan to keep its emergency operations on line.
When last year’s massive winter storm knocked out power to millions in Texas, it took with it the power to make a simple phone call, Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor said.
“When the freeze happened, we lost communication because the cell towers went down,” Tabor said. The city’s digital radio system also was knocked offline.
So, the city over the past year added a third system: a bank of old CB radios that can work off batteries if there are widespread outages.
If the power does go out, all the department heads, police officers and firefighters will tune into the radio frequency and be able to communicate, Tabor said.
The winter storm expected to pass over Texas later this week is conjuring memories of last year’s disastrous February freeze.
It doesn’t appear this week’s storm will be as bad as last year, however.
While parts of Texas are expected to be walloped by snow, ice and sub-freezing temperatures on Thursday and into Friday, most of the worst weather is forecast to miss Galveston County.
Still, local leaders took the opportunity to highlight some of the ways they’ve prepared to deal with another bad freeze or major power outage.
Tabor noted the back-up communication system and said the city also now knows how to better operate a water-cooled generator at the police station.
Last year, the generator was shut down during the hard freeze and the city had to call for help before it could be restarted, Tabor said.
The city of League City was prepping its new salt-spreading truck — named the SaltDogg — and had two new, large fuel tank trailers ready in case the city needed to refuel emergency generators.
“That was our big issue; we had to keep filling up generators non-stop,” city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
In the year since the February storm, there’s been much debate about whether the state acted forcefully enough to prepare for the next storm.
Legislation passed last year mandated that power plants winterize, but there’s been less done to ensure natural gas systems that supply the power plants are protected and stable. During a press conference about freeze preparations Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said “there might be some reduction in the generation of natural gas.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced Wednesday it was assessing the on-site fuel supply for some gas-fired generators.
The council said the state would be under a winter weather watch through Sunday, and was forecasting a high demand for energy, especially on Friday. The council expects to have “sufficient generation to meet the high demand for electricity,” it said in a news release.
Locally, officials said they were as ready as they can be right now, but noted other projects were afoot. On Wednesday morning, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said he had been in meetings with CenterPoint Energy, which distributes electricity to island consumers.
They discussed developing a program to use large mobile generators to get customers back online faster during a power outage and a program allowing customers to sign up for rolling outages ahead of an event and be compensated by CenterPoint for the sacrifice after the fact.
League City had applied for grants to buy seven permanent generators for city facilities, including its emergency operations center, Greer Osborne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.