GALVESTON
An El Lago man was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a chase from the island all the way to Houston, police said.
The Dodge Caravan minivan the man was driving reached speeds as high as 112 mph during the chase, police said.
Patrick Wright, 23, of El Lago, was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle on Saturday.
At about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a Galveston police officer attempted to stop the minivan after clocking its speed at 112 mph while traveling north in the 7000 block of Broadway, according to a police complaint.
The minivan didn't stop, and left the island, according to the complaint. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continued the chase for 30 minutes, until the minivan stopped in a residential neighborhood in Houston, according to the complaint.
Wright's booking photo from the Galveston County Jail shows him wearing a bloodied shirt. His nose is bandaged and he has a black eye. Wright told police that the injuries were from a bar fight earlier in the night, according to a police spokesman
Wright was held on $250,000 bond and was still in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
