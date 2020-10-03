GALVESTON
About 75 people marched Saturday afternoon in Galveston during an event designed to promote solidarity, justice and positive change in the community.
“I went to the March on Washington with Al Sharpton, and God told me in my hotel room that night that I had some work to do when I came back home,” event organizer Lawanda Ward said. “And, I’ll tell you, I laughed at him. I said, ‘Are you talking to me?’ And God says, ‘Yes.’ So, I just stepped out on faith and got it going.”
The marchers were joined by several others for a rally at the ending point of the march in front of the Wilbridge Community Center. The Citizen’s Rally for Justice & Change featured a variety of speakers, musical performances, candidates for local office and various vendors.
“We have wonderful speakers, we have entertainment, and our focus is positive changes,” Ward said.
The march, which began with a police escort at about 2 p.m., started at the 28th Street side of Menard Park, proceeded down 29th Street to Avenue M and turned right toward 27th Street to 28th Street and Avenue L.
“I wanted to come and attend, and I noticed it’s a really friendly protest,” Santa Fe resident Cheryl Lewis, who participated in the march, said. “I do believe Black lives matter, and I believe all lives matter, and I think that we all need to come together.”
