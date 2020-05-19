GALVESTON
A Galveston Police Department Officer and a local EMT were injured when they were struck by a vehicle on the Galveston Causeway early Tuesday morning.
Both people were seriously injured in the crash but were in stable condition at the University of Texas Medical Branch on Tuesday morning, Galveston Police Department Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
The crash happened about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on the inbound side of the Galveston Causeway, Hancock said.
The police officer, who was off duty, crashed his personal vehicle into the center barrier of the bridge, Hancock said. Police are still investigating what caused the initial crash, Hancock said.
The EMT, who also was off duty, stopped at the scene of the crash to help the officer, Hancock said. The EMT is a woman who works for a private ambulance service, Hancock said
While the officer was still in his car and the EMT was standing beside it, another car hit the officer's car, Hancock said. The officer's car was partially in the lane of traffic and was broadsided by the third car, Hancock said.
The driver of the car that hit the people remained at the scene until police arrived, Hancock said. No charges were immediately filed, but the crash is still under investigation, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
