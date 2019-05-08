GALVESTON
After a stormy and rain-filled night parts of the county Tuesday, there is a slightly reduced chance of heavy rain Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in Galveston on Wednesday morning, with the chances of storms increasing after 11 a.m., according to the weather service.
There's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday evening.
There's a slightly higher rain forecast in the north county on Wednesday, although the weather service predicted that there would be less than a tenth of an inch of new rainfall.
The rain chances begin increasing on Thursday evening, and the weather service is warning of heavy rains and thunderstorms in Galveston through at least Sunday morning.
At 5:30 a.m., the weather service warned of elevated tides and minor coastal flooding, including on Highway 87 on Bolivar Peninsula. Strong rip currents are also possible on Gulf beaches.
The elevated tides are expected to continue through Thursday.
RAIN LEVELS
Parts of the north county saw more than 2 inches of rain on Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Rain gauges in Dickinson, Friendswood and League City all recorded more than 2 inches of rain. A gauge near East Edgewood Avenue in Friendswood recorded 3.63 inches of rain, according to the weather service.
