The Galveston County Health District was awarded $14,250 to promote healthy living.
The grant came from It's Time Texas, a nonprofit mission of which is to empower Texans to lead healthier lives and build healthier communities, said Ashley Tompkins, director of communications for the health district.
Thanks to It’s Time Texas’ partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and their Healthy Kids, Healthy Families grant, the Healthy Eating, Active Living — HEAL — project will kick off this spring and be completed by the end of 2022, Tompkins said.
The health district launched its HEAL program in 2019, and with this grant, will expand to include healthy eating, active living outreaches in the community, rebuild its Diabetes 101 education and management program through virtual platforms and bring back its HEAL 5K and 1K Fun Run.
“We're thrilled to partner with It’s Time Texas and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas to expand our HEAL program in the community,” Ashley Sciba, director of community health services, said. “This gives us a chance to not only bring back our HEAL Fun Run, which we're so happy about, but also the opportunity to work with local schools in our community.
"Childhood obesity is a serious problem in the United States. It puts children at risk for health problems now, and down the road. We’re excited to work with students and help them learn ways they can make healthier choices.”
