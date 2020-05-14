LEAGUE CITY
The League City Emergency Turnaround Task Force has identified one of its first major projects.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, the task force unveiled a webpage offering a centralized location for disaster relief resources and presented other materials it has been working on to assist struggling local businesses and residents.
The webpage is accessible through the city of League City’s official website and features links about local, state and federal resources and guidelines, reopening checklists for businesses, guidelines for residents visiting reopened businesses, the task force’s workplace protection and citizen protection pledges and information about members of the task force.
“This is where the task force really comes in to assist us, as we put all of these resources in one place,” city and task force spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
The task force also developed packets of information it plans to distribute to reopening businesses, along with placards and yard signs businesses can display to alert customers that not only has the business reopened but it's doing so in accordance with current safety guidelines.
One of these tool kits for a nail salon, for example, contained a welcome letter, guidelines from the state and county, and resources members of the task force collected that apply to that particular type of business, Greer Osborne said.
“The goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to understand and know these guidelines,” Greer Osborne said. “Frankly, if you search for these items online, they are very, very difficult to find. The goal is for the task force to go out, give these kits to these businesses and give them these pledges to sign, so they have it right there in their hands.”
The task force hopes these measures will restore consumer confidence as society begins to open back up as stay-at-home orders are eased. City council members were asked to help get the word out about what the task force is doing.
“Please get familiar the website and the League City promise and enthusiastically take it to the community,” task force Chairman David Johnson said.
