Debbie Martinez didn’t have to travel far to get her first COVID vaccination.
Martinez, who works at the front desk of seawall hotel The San Luis Resort, needed only to go to the convention center a few blocks from her work and wait a few minutes to get checked in and vaccinated.
It was, by all accounts, a painless process, she said.
“I have more anxiety about not working, really,” said Martinez, who was furloughed in the early days of the pandemic but has since returned to work.
Restaurant and hotel workers have been among the people most affected by job losses during the pandemic. In January, at the height of the second nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, the country lost 498,000 leisure and hospitality jobs. In March 2020, at the outset of the pandemic, more than 500,000 U.S. service workers lost their jobs.
With protective COVID vaccinations now becoming more widely available, some groups are making efforts to get vaccines to people who work in those industries.
The Galveston County Health District on Thursday hosted a vaccination clinic at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. The convention center is within minutes of dozens of hotels and restaurants that depend mostly on tourism.
The clinic was open to anyone who wanted a shot, and the city and health district were encouraging people to just walk into the convention center to be vaccinated. But in the days leading up to the event, local officials made a push to inform hotel and restaurant workers about the offering.
That push was part of the reason Cynthia Diaz got a shot Thursday morning. Diaz, in her 20s, was pleased to finally get a vaccine, after many of her older coworkers already had been vaccinated for weeks, she said.
“I was the only one that didn’t have a vaccine,” said Diaz, who also works at the San Luis Resort. She was excited to be fully vaccinated so she could at least be around her co-workers without wearing a face mask. “I personally think people should be vaccinated, especially when it’s free and all you have to do is show up.”
There’s no real data about what percent of restaurant and hotel workers already have received vaccinations.
James Clark, president of the Galveston Restaurant Association and owner of Mosquito Cafe on the island, said 85 percent of his staff already had been vaccinated before Thursday’s event.
“It’s a great way to make them feel secure about what they’re doing,” Clark said of the effect of vaccinations on his employees. “It gives a great perception of the customers as well that it’s a safe environment to come into.”
Even with a high percentage of his employees being vaccinated, Clark’s businesses weren’t going to decrease their COVID safety protocols for the time being, he said.
The biggest change he hoped from increased vaccinations was the possibility that more workers who have been avoiding returning to work would feel comfortable returning. Local employers are struggling to fill positions ahead of the summer high season, in part because of shortages caused by the pandemic.
The effort in Galveston County precedes a larger statewide effort to get hospitality workers vaccinated. Beginning next week, the Texas Restaurant Association, in partnership with the Texas Food and Wine Alliance and other groups, will host a series of vaccination clinics in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.
“We just wanted to make an easy way for restaurant workers to have one place to go to find out where they can get vaccines,” said Anna Tauzin, the chief revenue and innovation officer for the Texas Restaurant Association. “We think that restaurant workers and hospitality workers are special and need that individual attention. We couldn’t run our businesses without their help and hard work.”
Before vaccine eligibility in Texas opened to the general public in March, the state restaurant association had lobbied for restaurant and hotel workers to be included in higher priority groups for vaccinations, Tauzin said.
“We consider them front-line workers,” Tauzin said. “Restaurant workers and retail workers for groceries were considered essential because people need access to food.”
That effort failed, so now the association is making efforts to give restaurant and hotel workers “special access” through mass vaccination events.
The Houston event is being supported by Fertitta Entertainment, the conglomerate that owns Landry’s Inc., and with it dozens of restaurants, hotels and attractions in Houston, Galveston and surrounding areas.
Tilman Fertitta, owner of Landry’s Inc., called vaccinations an “important added safety measure that helps all hospitality industry employees feel safe and comfortable” as guests return in greater numbers to Texas restaurants.
The Houston vaccination event will be held at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Monday and Tuesday. People can register for the event at thegreattexasrestaurantworkervaccinedrive.com.
