GALVESTON
An Oklahoma woman who tested positive for COVID-19 while on board a Galveston-based cruise ship earlier this month died after being evacuated from the ship during a stop in the Caribbean, according to The New York Times.
The Times reported Monday evening that 77-year-old Oklahoma resident Marilyn Tackett was among 27 people to test positive for COVID during a July 31 sailing of the Carnival Vista.
Tackett was the only paying passenger to test positive. The other 26 people were crew members.
According to the Times report, Tackett was evacuated from the ship in Belize and put on a ventilator. Days later, she was transferred to a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital, where she died.
She is the first cruise passenger whose COVID-19-related death has been connected, at least tangentially, to a Galveston-based cruise ship.
Amid the news of the outbreak earlier this month, Carnival said its infected crew members had been quarantined and isolated after testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier this month, Galveston County Local Health Authority Philip Keiser said the infections were connected to crew members aboard the Vista who had gone ashore and not taken COVID precautions while on land.
Those crew members then infected other people aboard the ship, Keiser said.
In a statement to the Times, Carnival said it was “highly unlikely” Tackett contracted the virus on board the ship. The Times report didn’t say if Tackett had been vaccinated.
At the time the ship left Galveston on July 31, Carnival didn’t require vaccinated passengers to be tested for COVID-19 while boarding. Most passengers were required to show proof of vaccination, but a small number were allowed to board the ship under special exceptions.
Since the July 31 cruise, Carnival has instituted increased restrictions on board its ships. Starting on the July 31 cruise, passengers were required to wear masks in indoor areas. Beginning Aug. 14, Carnival required all passengers to show proof of negative tests before boarding, regardless of vaccination status.
Even more recently, Carnival said it would place greater limits on who received exceptions to company’s vaccination requirements. Beginning Saturday, the company said it would grant exemptions only to children under 12 years old, who can’t legally be vaccinated, or to people who have medical conditions that don’t allow them to be vaccinated.
Carnival brand ambassador John Heald said the latest change was because of restrictions instituted in Caribbean countries requiring higher vaccination rates among visiting cruise passengers.
Cruises in Galveston restarted in July following a 16-month shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The cruises restarted with the blessing of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the CDC has continued to advise people against cruising during the pandemic because of the high risk of spread of the virus in the tight quarters of a cruise ship.
